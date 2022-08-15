Which is the first brand that you can think of when you hear the following taglines– Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai, Yeh Dil Maange More, and Tedha Hai Par Mera Hai? If the brands’ Mountain Dew, Pepsi, and Kurkure crossed your mind, then you guessed it right! And that is the power of effective communication. Over the years, PepsiCo India, known for its brands such as Pepsi, Lay’s, Kurkure, Tropicana, among others, has created such works that have made an instant connect with consumers. As India celebrates its 75th year of Independence today, BrandWagon Online takes a look at some of the popular campaigns rolled out by PepsiCo India–

PepsiCo India – Foods

Lay’s

Lay’s Smile Deke Dekho

The Lay’s Smile Deke Dekho campaign was an effort from the company’s end to further connect with its consumers through new and innovative brand storytelling and packaging. For a limited period, the brand released Lay’s packaging with six different smiles corresponding to different flavour variants. They introduced 24 specially designed packs featuring the smiles of real people making a difference in people’s lives and bringing joy to society at large.

Lay’s Heartwork

During the pandemic, farmers, truck drivers, factory workers, salespeople, retailers, and delivery executives ensured that millions of consumers continued to receive consumer products every day across the country. Choosing a path of gratitude, Lay’s rose to the occasion to celebrate the tireless hard work of these unseen heroes through #Heartwork. Creating a movement with Heartwork, the brand urged consumers via celebrities, influencers, students, and artists, to join the initiative and contribute towards the safety and well-being of these ‘heartworkers’.

Kurkure

Tedha Hai Par Mera Hai

Kurkure’s Tedha Hai Par Mera Hai campaign catered to the average regular ‘imperfect’ Indian. It was based on the understanding that young confident Indian consumers are no longer striving to be perfect in everything but are comfortable about their imperfections and quirks.

Ab Laga Masala

The Ab Laga Masala campaign highlights how Kurkure is the perfect companion for consumers to add an element of fun and quirk to their daily lives, based on the insight that there is a sense of monotony has set-in in people’s lives. In an endeavour to encourage consumers to fill these mundane moments with entertainment and ‘quirky masti’. Featuring brand ambassador and Bollywood actor, Akshay Kumar and actresses Kritika Kamra and Samantha Prabhu, each film captures how a munch of Kurkure can unleash one’s dramatic and over-the-top side, transforming every boring moment into one packed with entertainment and ‘masala’.

Quaker

Quaker #SalutingOurHeroes

Saluting the undying spirit, care and courage of the healthcare community, Quaker partnered with Smile Foundation to launch #SalutingOurHeroes, an initiative to provide over one lakh oatmeals to the healthcare heroes in India. As part of this initiative, Quaker reached out to over 45 government and private hospitals and medical institutions.

The campaign was launched with an aim to:

Keep Health workers Nourished: Partnered with NGO – Smile Foundation to thank the Healthcare community by serving 1 Lakh Oatmeals across over 50 hospitals in seven states

Salute Healthcare Heroes with Inspiring stories – Shedding light on inspiring stories of Doctors, Nurses & medical workers and amplifying them across platforms

Quaker Fuel For The Real Fit

Through #FuelForTheRealFit, Quaker has redefined the idea of being ‘fit’ with campaigns that have celebrated the extraordinary feats in the everyday lives of ordinary people. Establishing itself as the ‘fuel’ that gives people the energy to keep going, the brand has continued their efforts to offer nourishment to millennials with their innovative breakfast offerings.

Quaker’s recent ‘Fuel For The Real Fit’ campaign encouraged consumers to win the race of life and champion through their day by starting their day with a wholesome and nutritious bowl of Quaker Oats. The campaign aimed to inspire millennials to have Oats as part of their active lifestyle and make the most of the opportunities life brings to them.

Doritos

#ForTheBold

With its #ForTheBold campaign, Doritos aims to redefine culture and support those who are bold themselves. The brand believes that today’s generation exemplifies bold self-expression like no other and they put this bold attitude at the heart of everything that they do.

From a TVC featuring Kartik Aaryan, a ‘Doritos BoldLine’ initiative that transforms dreams into reality, and an Instagram AR filter known as the ‘Doritos BoldChoice’ with Ravindra Jadeja, Chris Gayle and over 3,000 influencers, which lets the audience choose how the TVC ends – the Doritos #ForTheBold campaign kept getting bigger.

#BlameItOnCrunch

To establish their nachos as the crunchiest, Doritos came up with the #BlameItOnCrunch campaign that engaged with 1,000 influencers, who each shared their humorous take on Instagram while spinning a tale around the product. The campaign aimed at nudging people to capture small disruption moments around them with their pack of nachos and blame their version of crunch effect on Doritos. Brands like Fevikwik, Policy Bazaar and more engaged with them on a fun banter, inspiring comedians and artists such as Abish Mathew, Sukriti, Sumukhi Suresh, Supriya and more to join the rage.

PepsiCo India – Beverages

Pepsi

Pepsi ‘Yeh Dil Maange More’

The first “Yeh Dil Maange More” Pepsi film featured the newcomer, Shahid Kapoor alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherji, and Kajol, in an extended dance sequence. Following its original release, the “Yeh Dil Maange More” tagline became a mainstay in several Pepsi films over the years, often involving prominent Indian cricketers, such as Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and Harbhajan Singh, in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The film also brought together Shah Rukh Khan and Sachin Tendulkar to share screen. With this, the campaign has continued to strike a note of nostalgia every time we hear the catchphrase.

Pepsi Har Ghoonth Me Swag Hai

Pepsi’s ‘Har Ghoont Mein Swag’ campaign celebrates the confidence and self-belief of the Indian youth. ‘Har Ghoont Mein Swag’ is all about living in the moment, seizing new, interesting opportunities and doing it all with swag. The campaign was a progressive approach to truly reflect the self-belief of today’s generation. It was also accompanied by an Innovative ‘Shelf to Media Strategy’ which featured Pepsi’s signature ‘SWAG’ symbol on its cans and bottles.

Nothing Official About It: Charulata Patel Chapter

Patriotism in India soars to all-time highs once every four years. The summer of 2019 was no different. India was a top contender in the 12th cricket World Cup, and the excitement was palpable. Pepsi found its way into the hearts (and television screens) of people across the nation, with one single ‘unofficial’ move.

An 87-year-old Indian woman, Charulata Patel caught the attention of Pepsi and the entire world during the championship as she was spotted cheering on the Indian team from the stands. Pepsi leveraged this opportunity and signed her up as a SWAGSTAR cheering for the Indian Cricket team, thereby being able to generate conversations during an event where the brand had absolutely no scope for marketing or advertising.

Pepsi Save Our Restaurant

#PepsiSaveOurRestaurants, was a partnership initiative between Pepsi, National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) and Swiggy to support distressed restaurant workers. As part of the initiative, whenever a consumer added any soft drink (even a competitor brand) to their meal order on Swiggy, Pepsi contributed part of the proceeds to NRAI who in turn provided meals to the impacted workers and the families of the restaurant community. With cause at the heart of it, the timely initiative provided approximately 2.5 million meals to the workers of the restaurant community who were in distress. It provided food security support to marginalised restaurant workers as well as their families, and increased demand for food via delivery and improved discoverability for restaurants on the delivery app. It provided food security support to marginalized restaurant workers as well as their families, but also increased demand for food via delivery and improved discoverability for restaurants on the delivery app.

Pepsi Says Bella Ciao to Money Heist

Pepsi and Netflix came together for the first time in India to celebrate the finale of the globally loved series, Money Heist. Ahead of the premiere of Part 1 of the series finale on Netflix, Pepsi unveiled a limited edition set of golden cans and packs inspired by the iconic series, leading to the ultimate virtual fan for all Money Heist fans. The golden cans and packs featured iconic elements from the series – the ‘Dali mask’ and ‘Bella Ciao’. They also served as a golden ticket to the virtual party which gave fans access to exclusive content, brought them closer to their favorite Money Heist characters. Additionally, Pepsi also launched a digital film which featured Tiger Shroff.

Shroff was sent on a mission by The Professor to retrieve the missing golden cans and packs in the TVC. This was accompanied by a virtual party that saw fans turn up in massive numbers, to a point where new viewing records were set with over one crore fans joining the party. It garnered 2.4 million views on MX Player, 3.3 million views on YouTube, and 3.4 million views on Twitter within a day.

Mountain Dew

Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai

This campaign is an iteration of Mountain Dew’s belief that in the face of any challenge there are two choices; either succumb to fear or overcome it and move ahead – it is this choice that sets the real heroes apart from the rest. It encourages people to break free from social pressure and overcome their fear. Over the years, this campaign along with the tagline ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’ has become one of the most colloquial catchphrases in the Indian households and one of the most memorable taglines to have come out of the Indian advertising space.

Mountain Dew ‘Desh Ki Sadiyon Se Reet Hai, Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’ anthem launch

During a raging pandemic, Mountain Dew conceptualised the unifying theme #JeetengePhirSe in line with the brand philosophy of ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’. It made Indians sit up and notice their powerful history and instill in them a belief that as a nation, we can overcome the toughest challenges thrown at us with steadfast determination, grit, and focus. To salute India’s resilient spirit on Independence Day, Mountain Dew launched a rendition of the timeless anthem of patriotism, ‘Yeh Desh Hai Veer Jawaano Ka’ sung by Sukhwinder Singh. The anthem aimed to reiterate the brand philosophy of Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai to salute nation’s spirit of emerging victorious in the face of fear.

Slice

Aamsutra

The TVC celebrates mango indulgence featuring actor Katrina Kaif taking the audiences on a journey to discover the indulgent taste of the purest mangoes. Building the brand proposition on the plank of mango pleasure and indulgence, the campaign has successfully left its imprint on the minds and hearts of Indians while enhancing the Slice experience into dimensions of pleasure, sensuality and indulgence. Breaking away from the usual narrative of the basic attribute of the fruit, Slice’s creative differentiation lies in pushing pleasure to the next level.

