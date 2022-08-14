Independence Day 2022: Euro Safety Group rolls out #MainAzaadHuKyunkiMainSurakshitHu campaign

Euro Safety Group has recently launched its new digital campaign #MaiAzaadHuKyunkiMaiSurakshitHu to celebrate the spirit of patriotism on India’s 75th Independence Day. The campaign is conceptualised and designed by Euro Safety Group. “Often as corporates, we sometimes forget the essence of an important occasion such as Independence Day. But with this campaign, we ensured the true essence and values of freedom and independence were effectively portrayed through our film, driving a strong message,” Varun Budhiraja, director – Euro Safety Group, said.

The digital film features the Euro Safety workers and shows freedom from fear: how a safe person feels free and how release comes from being safe. It highlights the importance of the brand’s product and equipment. The objective of the campaign is to build trust among the people in their products and equipment as every person who is safe at work is free from the fear of accidents.

Euro Safety Group of Companies encapsulates four globally active companies under one roof: Euro Safety Footwear (India) Pvt. Ltd., Euro Safety Equipments Pvt. Ltd., Euro Safety Nonwovens Pvt. Ltd., Euro Safety Solutions Pvt. Ltd. and Boa Safety Solutions Pty. Ltd. (South Africa). The company has over 2,500 employees throughout the world and aims to innovative, high-quality protection products for the workplace in line with the mission statement, ‘Protection with Comfort’. Euro Safety’s production expertise is based on concentrating on manufacturing facilities in India encompassing latest technologies, high safety standards and professional quality management. “Our products are designed around the worker’s need for long lasting comfort and durability enabling us to personalise every element of protection and for this reason, the core mission of our company group is Protection with Comfort,” the company stated.

Recently, Sakshar Media, the Delhi-based public relations and social media agency, bagged the PR mandate for EuroSafety Group. The agency bagged the account in a multi-agency pitch and will be responsible for increasing the brand awareness and media visibility for EuroSafety Footwear and EuroSafety Equipments as a part of its partnership.

