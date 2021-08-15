Independence Day 2021: How brands are celebrating 75th Independence Day

Brand campaigns rolled out on Independence Day, 2021

It is that time of the year again when pride, power and celebrations form the essence of brand communications — Independence Day. While the pandemic may have stopped outdoor celebrations, brands have ensured that the enthusiasm remains alive. BrandWagon Online takes a look at some of the campaigns released this year:

Luminous Power Technologies

On India’s 75th Independence Day, Luminous Power Technologies launches a campaign #SolarKeSainik to recognise and thank the fighters who understand the importance of solar energy and are working every day towards spreading awareness about green solutions.

BIC Cello

#AzaadiJoKalamUthaKaiMile is a digital film that showcases powerful stories of three real life personalities who have leveraged education to overcome challenges and predestined conditions, to lead successful lifestyles. The campaign was launched in partnership with The Better India (a digital media platform) and aims to stress the importance of education – a key enabler of change and freedom.

Upstox

Upstox launched its Independence Day campaign #StartKarkeDekho to inspire individuals to take that first step towards their financial journey and encourage them to invest in their future. The campaign’s overarching goal is to foster an investment culture across the country.

Godrej Group

Godrej Group released a digital film to rejoice the spirit of independence with the campaign – #FreedomIs. The theme #FreedomIs expresses the expectations of the youth of the country and presents their belief of what freedom means to them, and how their kind of India will be different. The campaign highlights various aspects that they can relate to and urges every citizen to take a pledge to spread this idea of an optimistic India.

BookASmile by BookMyShow

BookASmile, the charity initiative of BookMyShow, in collaboration with Jharkhand-based NGO – YUWA, has conceptualised a new campaign to highlight the role of freedom through sports titled ‘Independence Through Sports’. Launched in the format of a digital video film, BookASmile and YUWA are furthering their work in encouraging and empowering young girls to explore the realm of sports through this campaign.

JK Lakshmi Cement

JK Lakshmi Cement, in association with BC Web Wise, launched its new digital ad film #IndiaAbSoschBulandKaro to celebrate the 75th Independence Day. The brand’s Independence Day digital film captures the essence of joy in shifting to your dream home and contentment in living life to the fullest. The film exhibits how building our dream home gives us a sense of independence and freedom to explore more.

IDFC Mutual Fund

This Independence Day, IDFC Mutual Fund has rolled out a film #DeshKaNivesh, that highlights the importance of financial advisors and distributor partners in the lives of investors across the nation. It highlights how proper guidance can truly change the lives of the investors.

CashKaro

CashKaro has launched its Independence Day campaign #HumIndianHain in collaboration with celebrities like Ali Fazal, Sunil Grover, and Nidhi Agarwal. This campaign highlights how every Indian loves finding value for money and how CashKaro strongly stands for the same.

Uber

Uber rolled out a music video to celebrate India’s 75th Independence Day starring Esther Hnamte, a five-year-old singer from Mizoram performing a rendition of “Maa Tujhe Salaam.” The video also highlights Uber’s efforts to support communities around the country during Covid-19.

