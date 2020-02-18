Indeed ropes in Kajal Aggarwal to feature in the platform’s latest campaign

According to the company, Indeed provides best offerings based on individual employment needs

Online job seeking site Indeed has partnered with Kajal Aggarwal to launch its latest campaign. The partnership is aimed at offering customised hiring solutions to the millennial workforce by providing a platform for job seekers to resolve their job-related queries. As part of the campaign, the actress will highlight the many offerings provided by the platform.

According to the company, the platform provides best offerings based on individual employment needs such as ‘indeed career guide’ and ‘job alerts’. Through this campaign kajal has to show these unique offerings.

For Sashi Kumar, managing director, Indeed India, the company aims to further its mission to help people get jobs. “India is home to a vast and diverse pool of talent, and through our offerings, we aim to help these job seekers find their dream job. With this campaign, our goal is to reach out to Indian millennials in search of jobs and provide them the best possible solutions to their job-related queries,” he added.

According to Kajal Aggarwal, finding the right job can be tedious and stressful and with this campaign the process of job discovery for job seekers, becomes easy.

Launched in 2004, Indeed is an American worldwide employment-related search engine for job listings. It is a subsidiary of Japan’s Recruit Co. Ltd. and is co-headquartered in Austin, Texas and Stamford, Connecticut with additional offices around the world. Indeed is currently available in over 60 countries and 28 languages. In October 2010, Indeed.com raced ahead of Monster.com to become the highest-traffic job website in the United States. As per the company, over 250 million people each month search for jobs, post resumes, and research companies on Indeed. Indeed has been advertising in India for a long time. Prior to Kajal Aggarwal, Radhika Apte was roped in as the face of the brand.

