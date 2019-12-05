IN10 Media Network expands senior leadership with top media executives

Left to Right: Kavita Sagar, Sourjya Mohanty, Mansi Darbar and Mona Merchant

IN10 Media Network has strengthened its leadership team by hiring four senior media executives. The appointments are across top leadership in brands and on the network positions. Kavita Sagar will serve as senior vice president – revenue while Mansi Darbar, will serve as vice president, corporate strategy and development. Meanwhile, Sourjya Mohanty is the new chief operating officer (COO) of EPIC On, and Mona Merchant will head television for Juggernaut Productions.

With over 19 years of experience in advertising sales across genres and different markets, Kavita Sagar has worked across media giants such as Star TV Network and NDTV.

Similarly, Mansi Darbar was part of the core founding team of ALT Balaji where she led the content business operations vertical. She was also a founding team member of ‘Applause Entertainment’, Content and IP Creation Studio by the Aditya Birla Group.

Prior to this, Sourjya Mohanty was leading business development at Zee5. He has over 15-year experience in the field. Before his stint at Zee5, he led advertising and monetisation teams for Idea Cellular and BIG FM.

Mona Merchant has worked as a content creator for over 12 years with top production houses such as BBC WST; Synergy Communications, BAG Films; Plus Channel, Ketan Mehta’s Maya Entertainment; and Applause Entertainment on various fiction and nonfiction shows. Further, Merchant has been running one of the largest private archives on Indian cinema memorabilia for the past 11 years all the while running an image bank to several publishers, broadcasters in India and abroad.

According to Aditya Pittie, managing director, IN10 Media Network IN10 is bullish about the entertainment and media sector, and the current restructuring will augment the company’s expansion plans. “With this restructuring and team building, we are laying the foundation for this media of the future, and are confident that the new additions to the IN10 family will fuel our rapid expansion plans, foster long-term growth while also expanding the portfolio of our individual brands,” he added.