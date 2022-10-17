IN10 Media Network appoints Anup Chandrasekharan as the chief operating officer

IN10 Media Network has announced the appointment of Anup Chandrasekharan as the chief operating officer (COO) of regional content. As per a company statement, Chandrasekharan will lead the company’s expansion in the southern markets. He will report to Aditya Pittie, MD, IN10 Media Network and closely work with Vivek Krishnani, CEO of the network’s film division, and Samar Khan, CEO, Juggernaut Productions (OTT), the company claims.

Today, regional content is cutting across barriers. As content becomes platform agnostic, it is the right time to enter the competitive market with great stories, Aditya Pittie, MD, IN10 Media Network, said. “With Chandrasekharan’s experience in scaling businesses and creating disruption in the southern markets, I believe he will play a vital role in our growth plans by identifying new opportunities and strengthening our content studio portfolio,” he added.



Chandrasekharan has over three decades of experience in leadership positions across the media and entertainment industry verticals. Prior to his current appointment, he was the senior vice president and business head at Colors Tamil. He has also worked in leadership positions at Star Suvarna, Zee Kannada, DNA Networks, and CNBC. Additionally, he has launched Derana TV, a free-to-air Sinhalese entertainment channel in Sri Lanka. For his new role, he will oversee the development and supervise projects for feature films and web series in southern languages, the company claimed.

