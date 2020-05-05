IN10 Media forays into regional cinema market; launches Bhojpuri movie channel Filamchi

The channel will host an extensive collection of over 250 Bhojpuri films

IN10 Media Network taps into the regional cinema market by launching its first regional movie channel, Filamchi. With a brand proposition of ‘Filman Ka Laalchi’, Filamchi is going to be a 24/7 linear broadcast channel for Bhojpuri cinema consumers across the country. Targeted towards the Bhojpuri speaking markets in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh as well as metro cities in other regions, Filmachi aims to entertain and engage movie watchers with a vast range of titles across genres.

The channel will host an extensive collection of over 250 Bhojpuri films, including blockbusters featuring Bhojpuri industry’s actors Nirahua, Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, Arvind Akela, Yash Mishra, Chintu Pandey, Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, among others Currently At present, the channel is available on DD FreeDish and soon will launch across all major cable operators and platforms.

Filamchi will telecast an exclusive ‘World Television Premiere’ every month to meet the audience’s demand for new and latest entertainment. Through the year, the channel will also curate a seasonal movie line-up to celebrate cultural events and festivals like Holi, Chhath Puja, Dussehra, Diwali, and others.

IN10 Media Network is a parent company to diverse businesses in the media and entertainment industry. With deeply entrenched roots in the creative community and a long association with premium content, the businesses in its folds—including EPIC Channel, EPIC On, DocuBay, Juggernaut Productions, Platanista Games, Filamchi, and Showbox – covering every aspect of the content life-cycle across platforms.

