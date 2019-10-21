In the news: Leo Burnett wins Tinder account to new executive director at Mad Over Donuts

The agency’s Delhi office will handle creative strategy and execution for the brand.

Leo Burnett wins Tinder account

Leo Burnett India has been awarded the creative mandate for Tinder. The dating app is available in 190 countries and more than 40 languages. Leo Burnett won the account after a multi-agency pitch, and its Mumbai office will handle the business.

Viacom18’s Abhishek Dutta joins Cartoon Network, Pogo

Abhishek Dutta has been named senior director and network head – kids, overseeing Cartoon Network and Pogo in South Asia. He will be based in Mumbai, and look after programming, channel operations, acquisitions and promotions for the two brands. He was most recently senior director, programming, kids cluster, at Viacom18.

Havas Creative India bags a new business

Harman Kardon International, an audio company that operates JBL in India, has awarded the integrated communication mandate to Havas Creative India for its recently launched brand Infinity. The agency’s Delhi office will handle creative strategy and execution for the brand.

Discovery hires Hemant Arora from Times Network

Discovery Communications India has appointed Hemant Arora as the head of new revenue streams. He joins from Times Network where he was the business head of Times Influence. Arora will be based in Mumbai, and will report to Megha Tata, managing director – South Asia, Discovery.

Mad Over Donuts has a new executive director

Tarak Bhattacharya, who was the COO of Mad Over Donuts till recently, has been promoted to the position of executive director. He has been with the company since 2011.