In The News

Dasgupta takes over as digital head of BIG FM

BIG FM has strengthened its national sales team with the appointment of Ishita Dasgupta as national head, digital, and business growth (west & south). In her new role, Dasgupta will be in charge of advancing BIG FM’s digital and business verticals across the radio network. Dasgupta more than 17 years’ experience in media and entertainment having led cross-functional projects and teams in the fields of revenue and relationship management and brand development.



PepsiCo India ropes in Leo Burnett

Following a multi-agency pitch, PepsiCo India has selected Publicis Groupe agency Leo Burnett India as its creative partner to drive growth across its foods and beverages portfolio. As part of the partnership, Leo Burnett will be responsible for the company’s creative and digital mandate across all brands in the country. George Kovoor, senior vice-president, PepsiCo India said, Leo Burnett’ strategic thinking capabilities along with its robust creative and marketing experience tilted the balance in its favour.



Raju moves from CavinKare to upGrad

EdTech portal upGrad has appointed Rakesh Raju as director of brand marketing. He moves from CavinKare. During his 6-year stint at CavinKare, Raju led the hair care portfolio as senior group brand manager and also headed the ecommerce division. An alumni of IIM Calcutta, Raju handled brands such as Chik and Karthika at CavinKare, and also worked on new product development under the Meera brand umbrella. He has also worked with Airtel in an earlier stint.

WPP set to acquire Bower House Digital

The world’s largest marketing and communications company WPP is set to acquire marketing tech agency Bower House Digital. The acquisition is aligned with WPP’s growth strategy and focused M&A approach to build on existing digital experience capabilities, said WPP. Bower House Digital will join Ogilvy’s global network, strengthening its ability to deliver technology-driven marketing solutions for clients.

