In its new campaign, Cadbury Dairy Milk urges people to partake in others’ happiness

Cadbury Dairy Milk has rolled out an all-new campaign that urges people to treat and embrace others’ happiness and achievements with a big heart. Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the latest film adds a new dimension to the generosity narrative and nudges people to be there for someone. The launch will be supported by a 360-degree communication campaign with amplification across media touchpoints.

Since 2018, generosity remains an innate part of Cadbury Dairy Milk’s storytelling that continues to connect consumers across all the geographies, Anil Viswanathan, vice president, marketing, Mondelez India, said. “Shining a spotlight on the inner ‘acchai’ and keeping purpose at the heart of our messaging, we have rolled out multiple campaigns that celebrate small acts of kindness. Taking a step forward in the same direction, our latest effort reiterates the meaning of ‘Kuch Acha Ho Jaye, Kuch Meetha Ho Jaye’ by urging individuals to share others’ happiness with a big heart and make their ‘meetha’ moments even more special,” he added.

The one-minute video opens with a politician along with his bodyguards rushing to the dias amid the crowd cheering for him. One of his closest aides is seen checking the time nervously at his duty. Observing this, and much to the viewers’ surprise, the politician asks for his daughter’s roll number. While the bodyguard is left perplexed, he proceeds to check the results on the phone. Realising that she has cleared the entrance exam, the politician offers a Cadbury Dairy Milk which he specifically carried to celebrate the good news with his bodyguard and asks him to take the day off and celebrate with his family.

“When we forget our entitlements and treat all as equal and celebrate their happiness as if it is ours, the joy is doubled. This is the thought behind our latest campaign on Cadbury Dairy Milk. This thought beautifully builds on the brand’s ongoing generosity platform. The campaign will have many touch points that will inspire us to join in and celebrate not just ours but in others happiness too,” Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India, stated.

Also Read: Shoppers Stop unveils its Pujo campaign

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook