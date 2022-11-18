Impresario Global rolls out International Men’s Day #NotJustAnotherGender campaign

Impresario Global (I.M) has rolled out its #NotJustAnotherGender campaign for International Men’s Day. Through the campaign, the company aims to generate conversations around social, emotional, and ﬁnancial justice in the lives of men, it said in a company statement. The campaign was conceptualised in-house and aims to find the real meaning of the term ‘masculine’, it added.

Break stereotypes, end biases, engage with taboos, raise questions and ask why?, Anubhuti Sharma, founder and group CEO, Impresario Global (I.M)., said. “While it’s heartening to witness governance shaping up to be more participative, citizens need to assume a deeper role in their self-development. Through this campaign we want to initiate the conversation in society” she added.

As per the company, there are so many aspects in a man’s life that ﬁnd little to no mention in society. From google searches on young parenthood, addressed solely to mothers to the popular belief that ‘boys don’t cry’, the male gender is denied its basic humanity, it highlighted.

Also Read: Doritos partners with Call of Duty Mobile to launch its new promotional packaging

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook