Impresario appoints Mayank Bhatt as CEO

Impresario has announced the elevation of Mayank Bhatt as the company’s chief executive officer. According to the company, Bhatt will focus his expertise on Impresario which includes other brands such as Smoke House Deli, Salt Water Cafe, Mocha, BOSS Burger and Slink & Bardot. The company said that the move was following IndiaRF’s recent announcement of a Rs 550 crore investment in Impresario Entertainment and Hospitality Private Limited (IEHPL).

IEHPL has evolved the cafe culture in the country by creating spaces that allow the community to come together, Mayank Bhatt, CEO, said. “Channeling our expertise and looking to the future, IEHPL is poised to be a Rs 1,000 crore company in the next three years with 140 SOCIAL and Smoke House Deli outposts leading the charge and a robust 25% contribution to revenue from our delivery business. I look forward to bringing these numbers to life and charting out the next two decades of IEHPL,” he claimed.

He has nearly 18 years of experience which includes work in areas such as hospitality, and alcohol and beverage. Prior to his current appointment, Bhatt joined Impresario as the business head for SOCIAL where he headed several verticals such as operations, programming and events, including the beverage portfolio of their brands. Additionally, he has led the luxury portfolio for the alcohol company, Diageo, in India.

