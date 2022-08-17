iMocha appoints Pushkaraj Kale to lead the go-to-market function

iMocha has appointed Pushkaraj Kale to lead the company’s go-to-market (GTM) function. In this role, Kale will be working cross functionally to build and execute all GTM initiatives. He will also strengthen the partnership and alliances channel in alignment to the enterprise focussed strategy.

“Kale is an impactful leader, and his appointment underlines our growth ambitions for the skills intelligence platform that we have built at iMocha. With an impressive track record of growing revenue teams, expanding business with partnerships, and more importantly scaling businesses with enterprise focus, he will strengthen our management team and help us to scale to the next orbit,” Amit Mishra, co-founder and CEO, iMocha, said.

Kale comes to iMocha with 30 years of experience in technology and enterprise verticals. Prior to this, as the co-founder and COO of TheDataTeam, he spearheaded all customer facing functions along with HR, legal and operations and played a pivotal role in scaling the business. Before that, as the country director for financial services business at Microsoft, he was instrumental in building growth and partnership teams that enabled multi-fold revenue growth.

“I resonate with the company’s vision of building a world-class enterprise SaaS platform that addresses the challenge of finding the right skilled talent. It’s heartening to see Fortune 500 companies reinforcing their faith in iMocha’s skills intelligence platform to solve their critical talent challenges,” Kale stated on the new role.

iMocha provides skills intelligence platform that empowers talent managers to make smarter talent decisions from hire to retire. Enterprises leverage iMocha’s platform to hire job-fit candidates faster (talent acquisition) and measure the ROI of their L&D programs (talent development). According to the company, more than 300 organisations in 70 countries trust iMocha for recruitment and upskilling programs. Through this platform, candidates and employees can be assessed for technical, functional, and soft skills using skill library comprising over 2,500 skills across over 300 job roles. In addition, the platform comes with a slew of features such as async interviews, pseudo-coding simulators, AI-enabled language analyser, skill benchmarking, talent analytics and custom assessment consulting.

