IMG Reliance wins global mandate to market Cricket Australia’s Virtual Inventory rights

The India tour of Australia will mark the commencement of cricketing season in Australia.

Sports marketing firm IMG Reliance has won the global mandate to market Cricket Australia’s ‘Virtual Inventory’ rights, after a competitive bid process concluded recently. As per the mandate, IMG-Reliance will be the exclusive global agency for Cricket Australia to bring on board brand partners for the virtual inventory that features in the television coverage available to viewers outside of Australia, including the Indian subcontinent. “Having become India’s largest sports marketing firm, this partnership is testament to IMG Reliance’s rising stature as a global sports firm. We share Cricket Australia’s vision for this powerful inventory and are confident of fulfilling the expectations through our new partnership,” Nikhil Bardia, head, sponsorship sales, IMG Reliance, said.

The firm now has the mandate of representing Cricket Australia for the forthcoming Indian tour in December, which includes four Test series, three ODI’s and three T20’s. The India tour of Australia, scheduled for later this year, will mark the commencement of cricketing season in Australia after the long break forced due to the pandemic.

The upcoming Dettol T20, Dettol ODI and Vodafone Test series’ between Australia and India is one of the most eagerly anticipated in world cricket this year, Stephanie Beltrame, executive general manager, broadcasting and commercial at Cricket Australia, stated. “This new sponsorship opportunity will provide a powerful platform for brands to connect with a vast worldwide audience. IMG Reliance have a proven track record in developing and selling cricket sponsorship opportunities, particularly in the sub-continent,” she added.

Cricket Australia, for the first time will introduce the new concept for its international fixtures starting year 2020. The Australian boards’ plans to create the additional categories in form of end of wicket pitch mats and mid-wicket pitch mats opens up opportunities for brands to associate with the targeted audience for specific series. Visible during live play and accessible only to select brands, this will be among the most premium offerings available to brands in India this year.

Over the past four years, IMG Reliance has facilitated partnerships worth over Rs 350 crores, including Dream11’s title sponsorship of IPL and 36 other brand associations across eight franchises. Despite the global slowdown induced by the pandemic, IMG-Reliance has enhanced its sponsorship business portfolio significantly, building on its strong relationships with its brand partners and rights holders, and its focussed approach on building long term value. In addition, IMG-Reliance also exclusively represents six leading cricket talents – Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan and the Pandya brothers Krunal and Hardik.

