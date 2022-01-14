Imagine Marketing (boAt) signs definitive agreement to acquire KaHa Pte Ltd

The acquisition is expected to increase Imagine Marketing’s product offering capabilities- fueling the next generation IoT enabled smart wearables that are more versatile, personalised and affordable

Imagine Marketing Private Limited (parent company of boAt) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Singapore based KaHa Pte Ltd, an end-to-end smart IoT product development company. With this acquisition, Imagine Marketing will be able to augment its wearable product offerings in terms of the concept, design, electronic firmware, algorithm development, Android/ iOS applications, new feature integration, social engagement and analytics. This acquisition is expected to allow Imagine Marketing to scale up its smart and holistic wellness wearables platform, and further innovate to come up with features with the Indian consumer in mind.

Wearable devices that help track activities, monitor sleep patterns, health indicators and calories burn are therefore gaining popularity with consumers with an active lifestyle to keep them healthy and fit, Sameer Mehta, co-founder and chief product officer, Imagine Marketing Pvt. Ltd, said. “We are passionate about providing a compelling value proposition to our wide audience of young, digitally-enabled and trend-conscious consumers by offering a portfolio of well-designed and distinctive lifestyle-oriented products. Our acquisition of KaHa, a technology-focused platform for wearables through patented AI and ML capabilities will capture all aspects including vitals, fitness, social and mental health along with providing lifestyle features like gamification, enabling payments etc. By leveraging KaHa’s capabilities, we will be able to create a smart wearables ecosystem with powerful functionality at affordable prices that truly benefit the consumers,” he added.

Founded in 2015, KaHa has capabilities in developing products in the IoT space and has a technology-focused platform for wearables through patented AI and ML capabilities, end-to-end smart wearable solutions (hardware and software), and data-driven smart IoT platforms, providing solutions and analytics for multiple use cases. It has its operations across Singapore, India and China. KaHa Pte Ltd has a patented and encrypted technology stack and has applied for over 30 patents.

Imagine Marketing has been increasing its R&D focus through boAt Labs with a dedicated 25 member team having expertise in various elements of the development of audio and wearable devices. The acquisition is expected to increase Imagine Marketing’s product offering capabilities fueling the next generation IoT enabled smart wearables that are more versatile, personalised and affordable. “Our DNA lies in cutting edge product development and building smart IoT products that solve consumer problems. We look forward to working with the boAt team to make wearable technology an enriching and life-changing part of the consumer’s everyday life and building a vibrant wearables ecosystem,” Pawan Gandhi, CEO and co-founder of KaHa Pte Ltd, stated.

Read Also: Bombay Shaving Company launches #JalnaManaHai campaign

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook