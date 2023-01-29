ILT20 reaches 10 crore views across Zee’s linear channels: BARC

Media and entertainment company Zee Entertainment has revealed that the ongoing inaugural season of DP World International League T20 (ILT20) has clocked a viewership of over 10 crores in India.

As per the recent data released by the Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC), the TV audience measurement company, over 108 million individual viewers tuned in across ZEE’s linear channels to catch the live cricketing action from across India.

“We will continue to build our sports broadcast business in a robust manner. We believe that DP World ILT20 has the potential to garner a much stronger performance in the coming weeks.” said Rahul Johri, President – Business, ZEE Entertainment.

Apart from the strong viewership garnered by the franchise-style league, it is interesting to note that it has also partnered with a host of advertisers including PayTM, Kurkure Playz, Kent RO, and Gulf Oil for the 2023 edition.

DP World ILT20 is being broadcasted LIVE on ZEE’s 10 linear channels and streamed on ZEE5 since January 13th, 2023. Viewers can catch the live cricket action on Zee Cinema (SD & HD), Zee Anmol Cinema, Zee Thirai, Zee Bangla Cinema, Zee Zest (SD & HD), &Pictures HD, &Flix (SD & HD) and ZEE5 in India and globally.

