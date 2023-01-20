ILT20 opening match reaches 27.87 million viewers on TV: BARC

The opening match of ILT20 between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Dubai Capitals generated a cumulative reach of 27.87 million on television, as per data recently released by the Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC), the TV audience measurement company.

“At ZEE, we aim to bring cricketing action for fans everywhere and build our sports broadcast business in a robust manner,” said Rahul Johri, president – business, Zee Entertainment.

ILT20 currently has brands including PayTM, Hell Energy, Kurkure Playz, Kuhl Fans, Siggnature Elaichi and Gulf Oil as sponsors for the 2023 edition.Earlier this month, ZEE unveiled its #HarBallBawaal campaign film, featuring actor Shah Rukh Khan in a bid to promote the league globally. Furthermore, the company had roped in rapper Badshah to produce the league’s anthem ‘Halla Halla’. According to Johri, the league has received a good response from viewers.

DP World ILT20 is being broadcasted LIVE on the ZEE’s 10 linear channels and streamed on ZEE5 since January 13th 2023. The event will be broadcast on Zee Cinema (SD & HD), Zee Anmol Cinema, Zee Therai, Zee Bangla Cinema, Zee Zest (SD & HD), & Pictures HD, &Flix (SD & HD) and ZEE5 in India and globally.

