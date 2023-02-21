Illusion Dental Lab names Madhuri Dixit as the brand ambassador

Illusion Dental Lab, a player in the Indian dental treatment market, has named actress Madhuri Dixit Nene as the brand ambassador for its latest offering, Illusion Zirconia.

Illusion Dental Lab said that it is now focusing on Zirconia Crowns and Bridges under the Illusion Zirconia brand.

Zirconia Crowns and Bridges are dental prosthetics that utilize zirconium dioxide, a strong and biocompatible ceramic material. Zirconia crowns are used to replace the visible part of a damaged or decayed tooth, while Zirconia bridges are used to replace one or more missing teeth. Illusion Dental Lab has launched Illusion Zirconia to educate patients about the benefits of these dental prosthetics and to dispel any misconceptions surrounding their durability and sustainability.



“We have introduced Illusion Zirconia to raise awareness among consumers about Zirconia crowns and bridges for dental treatments. As adults require a dental crown and bridge treatment more than children or teenagers, the choice of Madhuri Dixit Nene as the brand ambassador for Illusion Zirconia was based on relatability, recall and relevance. She defines the same tangent of thoughts of carrying unmatched beauty with a long-sustained career in the industry.” Sameer Merchant, CEO of Illusion Aligners & Illusion Dental Lab



“Everyone deserves a flawless smile. Illusion Dental Lab is one of the trusted and renowned names in dental treatments. Their latest launch, Illusion Zirconia Crowns and Bridges, is like the icing on the cake.” said Madhuri Dixit.

