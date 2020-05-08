Ikea’s new campaign encourages people to see their home as ‘Full of possibilities’

The film has been launched across television and the brand’s digital channels

With people spending more time at home due to the lockdown, home furnishing brand Ikea has launched a new campaign ‘Home Is Full of possibilities’ to highlight the brighter side of staying inside. The campaign showcases the endless possibilities and opportunities that lie inside one’s home and how one can leverage these.

The television commercial opens up to a message that you can do so much at home – go for an evening jog, spend the night under the stars, visit your favorite restaurant or grow your own secret ingredients, play to a full audience, play on the field or just go for a family picnic. “When we all spend so much time at home, we all discover things about our homes and ourselves, that we never though before,” the ad says.

According to Amitabh Pande, marketing head, IKEA India, the brand aims to make everyday brighter for the many people by speaking to the needs of their lives at home. “With people stuck at home, during this time, we want to help them see that their home is full of possibilities. We want to show that home can be a place to be un-stuck and upbeat, not locked down.”

The film has been launched across television and the brand’s digital channels. In line with the theme of the campaign, the brand is also sharing a lot of inspiration and ideas of how we can navigate our spaces at home to make the most of it. Moreover, Ikea has also launched a user-generated-content (UGC) programme called #IKEALifeathome on Instagram encouraging people to share moments of how they are making the most of their time at home in order to get featured on the company’s Instagram page.

