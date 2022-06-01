IKEA launches a new integrated campaign

Swedish home furnishing brand IKEA has launched a new integrated campaign in India across television, OOH, and digital channels. The campaign focuses on IKEA’s wide range of home furnishing solutions providing value for money and serving multiple purposes for each family member. Under this campaign, IKEA has released two TVCs, featuring two of its products for the living room and bedroom.

The first commercial showcases IKEA’s GAMMALBYN sofa. The sofa’s range of colours and value for money proposition is highlighted in the commercial. The second commercial focuses on how an ideal bedroom should be, and the significance of having a bed that fits well with the aesthetic of the home. The spotlight is on the multifunctionality of IKEA’s SONGESAND bed.

“At IKEA, we understand the need of having a home that truly resonates with how our customers feel, and therefore, we have designed our offerings to suit our customers’ needs. We aim to bring great design that is functional and affordable into the lives of our customers and make their everyday better. We offer a wide range of over 8,000 products that enable customers to furnish their homes to cater to the diverse needs of the family,” Kavitha Rao, country commercial manager, IKEA India said.

IKEA India is a part of Ingka Group. IKEA has online presence today in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, and Vadodara. IKEA has been sourcing from India for over 35 years with more than 50 suppliers. It is working with over 45,000 direct employees and 400,000 people in the extended supply chain in India to produce for IKEA stores worldwide. IKEA also works with Indian social entrepreneurs, and claims to engage more than 2,000 women artisans to produce products for its global store.

Read Also: Narayan Devanathan steps down from the role of chief client officer, dentsu India

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook