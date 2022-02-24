Ikea India names Susanne Pulverer as its first woman CEO

She will replace outgoing CEO and CSO Peter Betzel

Swedish furniture retailer Ikea has announced the appointment of Susanne Pulverer as its new and first woman chief executive officer (CEO) and chief sustainability officer (CSO), for its India business. The outgoing India CEO and CSO Peter Betzel will move on to his next project within the Ikea Group, to be announced at a later stage.

We are moving towards our vision of creating a better everyday life for the many people, Pulverer said. “India is a prioritised market for Ingka Group. Peter and the team have done the job of introducing Ikea in India as a purpose-led brand, expanding the omnichannel presence across cities, strengthening local sourcing and retail competence, and so much more. All of this combined with his outstanding leadership, values, passion for India and its people. We shall continue our journey to further expand and establish Ikea as a meaningful, loved, and trusted brand in the country keeping our long-term 2030 commitments in focus,” she said referring to her new role.

Pulverer held the position of group business risk and compliance manager at the Ingka group, prior to her role as Ikea India CEO and CSO. She joined Ikea in 1997 and has worked across different roles within the company. This is her third stint in India. In her last role in India, she led market development for Delhi NCR, where she also drove the sustainability agenda and local community initiatives for Ikea’s aim to become a climate-positive business by 2030.

“I have had the support of an excellent and devoted team, and I wish to thank them all for their relentless efforts during these unprecedented times. I am leaving the baton in the capable hands of Susanne. She will lead our strong value-based India team to make the Ikea vision a reality for the many people,” Betzel stated.

