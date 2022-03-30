IITIIMShaadi.com ropes in Karan Johar as brand ambassador

Matrimonial platform IITIIMShaadi.com has brought filmmaker Karan Johar onboard as its brand ambassador. As per the partnership, the company will release a series of digital ad campaigns featuring the brand ambassador across digital media in the coming months. Through the campaign, the platform aims to highlight the brand message of finding a partner with the same mental compatibility.

According to Taksh Gupta, founder and CEO, IITIIMShaadi.com, the platform caters to the niche community when it comes to finding matrimonial matches. “Understanding the niche that we are trying to serve, we see the filmmaker Karan Johar as the perfect face to promote the brand,” he added.

As per the brand, the platform invites alumni of top 10-15 institutions from all fields (IITs, IIMs and other top colleges) to register and find a match amongst each other. Additionally, it authenticates each profile on the basis of education by screening their institution’s degree, ID-card/mark sheet, and other documents, as well as on the basis of identity by screening government approved Id proof. “The platform has already registered over 1.5 lakh members and, following the new marketing initiatives, it targets crossing a mark of 2.5 lakh members in the next two quarters,” IITIIMShaadi.com said in a release.

For Karan Johar, the platform is enabling people to find the right matches that are also in sync with one’s education which is often something one might miss. “I look forward to associating and promoting such a brand that has introduced a whole new concept in society. It is not just about finding potential life partners from any particular set of institutions, but about connecting with someone with whom you share a similar background and mental compatibility,” he added.

Founded in 2014 by Taksh Gupta, Alma Mater Matters Pvt Ltd (IITIIMShaadi) is an exclusive lounge to explore matrimonial alliances among alumni of premiere educational institutions.

