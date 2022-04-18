IIFL Securities appoints Alok Arya as CMO

IIFL Securities Ltd has appointed Alok Arya as chief marketing officer (CMO). Previously, Arya served as the head of digital, integrated media and PR for the consumer products division, Piramal Group, which was preceded by senior roles at companies such as Google, Future Group, and Tata Housing.

For Sandeep Bhardwaj, CEO, retail, IIFL Securities, with Arya’s vast experience across diverse industries and work cultures, he will spearhead the next levels of growth at IIFL. “His appointment reinforces IIFL’s vision to be a digital first leader with customer engagement and empowerment at the helm of it. We look forward to having Arya with us,” he added.

As per the company, Arya brings with him over a decade of experience of being an impact-oriented marketer with digital focus and trusted advisor to senior leaders across a variety of Indian and multinational firms. “Arya has driven growth strategies to help purpose driven brands bring big ideas to life. He believes in collaborating the practice of digital strategy with marketing creative and has acquired an in-depth understanding of the Indian, global and the “glocal” consumer.”

“I am elated to join team IIFL on its journey to ‘democratise wealth creation in India.’ With customer centricity at our core and a strong brand legacy, it’s an honour working with Bhardwaj and team towards our aspiration to become the preferred choice for wealth creation and financial wellbeing in the country,” Arya stated.

IIFL Securities offerings comprise equity, commodities and currency broking, DP service, portfolio advisory and distribution of investment products. As per the firm, it manages assets worth over Rs 1.32 lakh crore and has over 23 lakh customers. IIFL Securities claims to have a daily trading turnover of Rs 1,25,000 crore.

Read Also: Jenny Lewis joins The Knot Worldwide as CMO

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook