IIFL Finance launches ‘Sapna Aapka Loan Hamara’ pan-India marketing campaign

Retail-focussed non-banking financial company, IIFL Finance has launched ‘Sapna Aapka Loan Hamara Campaign’ with actress Tamannaah Bhatia as a part of its pan-India marketing outreach. IIFL aims to reach 350 million+ consumers with its offerings over the next six months through the campaign and improve its leadership position in gold loan, home loan, business loan and microfinance loan segments.

The country-wide marketing campaign is running across TV, digital, cinema, radio and print media among others. The campaign is aimed at the unbanked and underbanked segment of customers with growing credit needs. IIFL Finance serves over 8 million customers.

Commenting on the brand film launch, Manav Verma, chief marketing officer at IIFL said, “We believe in the power of small entrepreneurs in running the Indian economy. All they need is credit at the right time, which IIFL Finance understands the best. ‘Seedhi Baat’ or ‘straight talk’ is the underlying theme of all our business dealings and brand philosophy.”

Directed by Himashu Tiwari, the brand campaign ‘Sapna Aapka, Loan Hamara’ translates to ‘your dreams, our loan’ – which underscores our aim to become loan provider of choice for millions of small entrepreneurs and individuals borrowers and help in fulfilling their dreams.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook