IE Subscription Conclave LIVE: Building the subscription economy

The Indian Express Subscription Conclave which is being held today at Eros Hotel, New Delhi brings together companies which have invested in subscription driven business model. Throughout the day, we will hear from the top leaders on the various opportunities and the challenges that reside ahead. Some of the speakers include Sabrina Daryanani, head, APAC and principal consultant, FT Strategies, Udit G, head, strategy and revenue operations, Google Cloud India, Nikhil Khaitan, AVP- Online revenue and growth, OYO, Amit Sharma, head, demand operations, India and South Asia, Uber, among others. The introductory note will be delivered by Sanjay Sindhwani, CEO, Indian Express Online Media.
Here are the LIVE updates from Indian Express Subscription Conclave: We will start soon
'Companies have moved from product mindset to consumer mindset,' Udit G, Head, Strategy and Revenue Operations, Google Cloud India
'How do customers look at you is different from how you look at customers,' Nandagopal Rajan, business head, The Indian Express Limited
'We work in a digital-first mindset', Sabrina Daryanani, head, APAC and principal consultant, FT Strategies
'Deep analysis of your readers is fundamental', Sabrina Daryanani, head, APAC and principal consultant, FT Strategies
'Willingness to pay
Regulatory hurdles
Vernacular languages other than English
App first
Foundations', Sabrina Daryanani, head, APAC and principal consultant, FT Strategies
'We enable companies to build valuable recurring revenue relationships with their audiences and future-proof their bsuiness, 'Sabrina Daryanani, head, APAC and principal consultant, FT Strategies
'For the FT, users stay core to decision making,' Sabrina Daryanani, head, APAC and principal consultant, FT Strategies
'38% of our revenue came from content,' Sabrina Daryanani, head, APAC and principal consultant, FT Strategies
'Subscriptions business have grown 6x faster over the most few years', Sabrina Daryanani, head, APAC and principal consultant, FT Strategies
'As regulation of data and privacy becomes stricter, it becomes even more difficult to grab consumer engagement and win loyalty', Sanjay Sindhwani, Indian Express Online Media.
'Subscription is like a live-in relationship and not marriage', Sanjay Sindhwani, CEO, Indian Express Online Media.
'The subscriptions economy is no longer a fad. The market is expected to reach $1.5 trillion by 2025', Sanjay Sindhwani, CEO, Indian Express Online Media, said in his introductory note.
