IE Subscription Conclave LIVE: Building the subscription economy

IE Subscription Conclave: The conclave will discuss about this burgeoning sector, the learnings and the challenges, which lie ahead.

Written by BrandWagon Online
Updated:
IE Subscription Conclave: Stay tuned for updates!
The Indian Express Subscription Conclave which is being held today at Eros Hotel, New Delhi brings together companies which have invested in subscription driven business model. Throughout the day, we will hear from the top leaders on the various opportunities and the challenges that reside ahead. Some of the speakers include Sabrina Daryanani, head, APAC and principal consultant, FT Strategies, Udit G, head, strategy and revenue operations, Google Cloud India, Nikhil Khaitan, AVP- Online revenue and growth, OYO, Amit Sharma, head, demand operations, India and South Asia, Uber, among others. The introductory note will be delivered by Sanjay Sindhwani, CEO, Indian Express Online Media.

Here are the LIVE updates from Indian Express Subscription Conclave: We will start soon

11:04 (IST) 23 Mar 2023
Upwards and Onwards- Building the Subscription Economy

'Companies have moved from product mindset to consumer mindset,' Udit G, Head, Strategy and Revenue Operations, Google Cloud India

10:46 (IST) 23 Mar 2023
'We work in a digital-first mindset', Sabrina Daryanani, head, APAC and principal consultant, FT Strategies

10:45 (IST) 23 Mar 2023
Understanding Customer Behaviour

'Deep analysis of your readers is fundamental', Sabrina Daryanani, head, APAC and principal consultant, FT Strategies

10:42 (IST) 23 Mar 2023
Subscription journey

'Willingness to pay

Regulatory hurdles

Vernacular languages other than English

App first

Foundations', Sabrina Daryanani, head, APAC and principal consultant, FT Strategies

10:38 (IST) 23 Mar 2023
Top six subscription lessons
  • 'Set and ambition goal
  • Measure value for readers
  • Align the organisation
  • Segment readers
  • Develop and experimental mindset
  • Empower the organisation with data', Sabrina Daryanani, head, APAC and principal consultant, FT Strategies

    10:35 (IST) 23 Mar 2023
    Introducing Subscription

    'We enable companies to build valuable recurring revenue relationships with their audiences and future-proof their bsuiness, 'Sabrina Daryanani, head, APAC and principal consultant, FT Strategies

    10:33 (IST) 23 Mar 2023
    Introducing Subscription

    'For the FT, users stay core to decision making,' Sabrina Daryanani, head, APAC and principal consultant, FT Strategies

    10:31 (IST) 23 Mar 2023

    '38% of our revenue came from content,' Sabrina Daryanani, head, APAC and principal consultant, FT Strategies

    10:24 (IST) 23 Mar 2023

    'As regulation of data and privacy becomes stricter, it becomes even more difficult to grab consumer engagement and win loyalty', Sanjay Sindhwani, Indian Express Online Media.

    10:21 (IST) 23 Mar 2023

    'Subscription is like a live-in relationship and not marriage', Sanjay Sindhwani, CEO, Indian Express Online Media.

