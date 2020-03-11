IDFC ropes in Amitabh Bachchan as the face of the brand

The bank is rapidly transforming itself into a large and powerful retail banking franchise.

IDFC FIRST Bank appointed bollywood celebrity, Amitabh Bachchan as its first ever brand ambassador. “The charisma of Amitabh Bachchan has captivated people of all ages across countries. I am most amazed by his humility despite his extraordinary successes,” V Vaidyanathan, MD and CEO, IDFC FIRST Bank, stated.

IDFC First Bank raised up to Rs 2,000 crore in February 2020 debt capital through bonds to strengthen capital base, boost reserves and support business growth. The bank also has substantial headroom to boost Tier-1 and Tier-2 bonds in order to increase capital adequacy beyond 18%, the bank said in the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) filing.

According to Amitabh Bachchan, IDFC FIRST Bank is a bank with strong values, great corporate governance, and transparency. “The bank is transforming lives of a large population of our country with new age products and services,” he added.

Founded in 2015, IDFC FIRST Bank is an Indian banking company with headquarters in Mumbai that forms part of IDFC, an integrated infrastructure finance company. The bank started operations on October 1, 2015 with 23 branches in Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Kolkata. 15 branches are in settlements with a population of less than 10,000.

The Bank offers customer diverse offerings ranging from savings account and current accounts, NRI accounts, salary accounts to home and personal loans, small business loans, among others. Moreover, it has 424 bank branches with 104 asset branches, 272 ATMs and 567 rural business correspondent centres across the country. The bank also provides net banking, mobile banking and 24/7 toll free Banker-on-Call service. The Bank was founded as a new entity post the merger of IDFC Bank and Capital First on December 18, 2018.

