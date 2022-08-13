IDFC Mutual Fund unveils investor awareness film titled #UnitedByInvestments

IDFC Mutual Fund has rolled out its latest investor awareness film titled #UnitedByInvestments. The film pays tribute to the diversity that defines the various investors across the country. The #UnitedByInvestments film is available on IDFC Mutual Fund social media channels.

“As India celebrates 75th year of independence with Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the mindset of its citizens is shifting from that of a saver to becoming an investor. The investor of today is a unique individual in his/her own right, and has a unique personality and opinion. We wanted to celebrate the new age diversities while uniting the people under one common goal of financial freedom through mutual funds and hence the conceptualisation of #UnitedByInvestments,” Gaurab Parija, head – sales and marketing, IDFC Asset Management Company Limited, said.

Diversity is given new meaning in the film, where the fund house talks about various investor personalities and their approach to investing, expressed through opinions. The film releases at a time when the Indian diaspora exists on the digital world, with social media erasing borders and regions. With pan-India content being celebrated and ‘One India’ ideologies gaining traction, the film intends to send out a message about ‘investments’ and ‘mutual funds’ being a constant across the nation, with every citizen wanting a better life, more financial freedom, and stability when it comes to finances in the long term, the company said in a statement. Mutual funds are presented as an answer that unites people, and gives the investment type a universal appeal.

“The film showcases various characters, from different parts of urban-India, from Gen-Z investors, bloggers, free thinkers, and more. The film also takes things a few steps ahead by acknowledging non-binary individuals and non-conformists amongst the target audience represented. With various opinions that break stereotypes and stand apart, building up the story, the film brings it all together by uniting people who are divided by opinions through mutual funds,” Jignesh Dawda, VP, marketing, IDFC Asset Management Company Limited added.

