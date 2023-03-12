IDFC Mutual Fund to adopt new identity as Bandhan Mutual Fund

IDFC Mutual Fund is set to adopt its new brand identity as Bandhan Mutual Fund on Monday, March 13, 2023. As per the company, each scheme of the fund house will be renamed to replace the word ‘IDFC’ with the word ‘Bandhan’. Since the underlying investment strategy, processes, and team continue to remain the same, investors can benefit from the same investment approach that the fund house is known for.

According to the company, rebranding includes a change of the name and the logo and the belief that financial security and prosperity are not just for the few, but for everyone. It is also believed that this rebranding to become Bandhan Mutual Fund marks a new chapter in the fund house’s journey and is expected to bring fresh energy to its business.

Sharing more insights about the change in brand identity, Vishal Kapoor, CEO of the AMC said, “Our new name reflects our new sponsorship, and we are proud to now be a part of the Bandhan Group. Backed by the legacy, goodwill, and inclusiveness that our sponsors represent, we are confident that our investors will continue to benefit from the same passion, expertise, and focus that they have experienced over the years. Our new brand identity is a testament to the universality of our commitment and the strength of our resolve to help every saver become an investor.”

The fund house brings together a strong foundation in serving investors through a slew of well-defined products and a deep commitment to empowering communities.

