IDFC Mutual Fund launches #PaisonKoRokoMat campaign

With a non-conventional approach in the campaign, the brand wants to shift the conversation regarding wealth creation from the traditional to the contemporary.

IDFC Mutual Fund has launched a new campaign titled #PaisonKoRokoMat that talks about the growth potential of equity mutual fund in a humorous way. Created in partnership with ad agency TBWA, the campaign will run across television, print and digital media and in multiple regional languages. It will also be deployed on outdoor medium. According to Gaurab Parija, head, sales and marketing, IDFC AMC, with the rising expenses in the contemporary world, it is important to consider investing in an asset class that can help in beating inflation in the long run.

“Our latest #PaisonKoRokoMat advert is directed towards nudging investors to something which is obvious but not fully appreciated, the fact that Equities is an important asset class for wealth creation over the years with the potential to beat inflation in the long term, thereby facilitating investors to achieve their financial and life goals,” Parija said.

#PaisoKoRokoMat campaign takes inspiration from day-to-day lives where inertia is an obstacle to growth. With a non-conventional approach, the brand wants to shift the conversation regarding wealth creation from the traditional to the contemporary. For Govind Pandey, CEO,TBWA\India, this communication is yet another attempt by IDFC Mutual Funds to gently prod investors to keep it simple. The company has tried to simplify the complexities of investing in mutual funds in a charming, humorous manner over a period of time, Pandey noted.

“IDFC MF has been injecting humour into investor awareness messages for a while now. This time around, with a platform like ‘Missing the obvious’, lost twins were an easy find. We hope people go and look at the performance of equity funds after having a laugh while watching the commercial,” Parixit Bhattacharya, managing partner, creative, TBWA\India, said.

