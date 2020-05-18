IDFC Mutual Fund encourages customers to ‘Smart Bano, Invest Karo’

IDFC Mutual Fund has rolled out a new video campaign under its Investor Awareness Initiative.

IDFC Mutual Fund has rolled out a new video campaign under its Investor Awareness Initiative, ‘Smart Bano, Invest Karo’. Designed by The Minimalist, the 44 second video jingle campaign urges investors to continue investing. The bank commissioned the video jingle keeping in mind that the world in lockdown mode is going through a tough phase and the financial markets are in turmoil, Gaurab Parija, head, sales and marketing, IDFC AMC, stated. “People are worried about the state of their current investments and how they will perform in the future. We wanted to address this concern through the jingle in a light-hearted manner reminding everyone that even though the markets are down, investment opportunities still exist,” he added.

According to Chirag Gander, co-founder and director, The Minimalist, the agency wanted to take the three years long and strong partnership with IDFC Mutual Fund to the next level and create a provocative campaign built on the foundation of the years-long understanding of the brand as well as the audience in this sector. “We wanted to empathise with the investors in this tough time by understanding their concerns and communicate to them that even though the market is down right now, but the right thing to do is keep the spirits high and stay invested,” he explained.

The campaign’s reach is strategically targeted in eight cities, namely Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Surat. It further reached out to those who are withdrawing themselves from making further investments and worrying about their on-going investment plans

Established in 2000, IDFC Asset Management Company Ltd manages over 1 million investor portfolios representing leading institutional, family-office and individual clients. IDFC AMC manages a range of funds across debt, equity and liquid alternatives asset classes and has a distribution reach that covers over 40 cities directly and has an indirect presence in over 280 plus towns across India.

