IDFC Mutual Fund appoints Mirum as digital partner

Mirum, a full-service digital solutions agency from the WPP Group, has won the digital duties for IDFC Mutual Fund. As part of the mandate, Mirum will aim to deliver a bouquet of digital services for IDFC MF. The agency will provide brand strategy, creative services and manage social media platforms for the brand.

“We are looking forward to partnering with IDFC Mutual Fund. It is a proud moment for Mirum to win such a large digital mandate and bears testimony for our digital capabilities. We look forward to service the IDFC MF account and are confident of delivering a seamless solution,” Mihir Karkare, EVP, Mirum India, said.

Mirum, a Salesforce Crest Consulting Partner, will implement Salesforce Marketing Cloud and provide managed services for a seamless marketing automation solution. Furthermore, IDFC MF will also leverage Mirum’s technology services for web development, UI/UX and SEO. The account will be serviced by Mirum’s in-house teams from their Mumbai office.

Mirum is one of the leading digital solutions agencies with a pan-India footprint that claims to offer 360-degree solutions in digital marketing for over 50 brands, with an in-house team of over 300 professionals. Mirum offers a suite of digital services across social listening and ORM, digital strategy, media planning, creative services, healthcare marketing, tech builds and marketing automation solutions. Mirum is a Wunderman Thompson company and part of the WPP Group.

Established in 2000, IDFC AMC is an asset management firm with an average assets under management (AUM) of over Rs 1,20,000 crores as of December 2020, across more than 60 Mutual Fund schemes. It claims to have an experienced investment team with a deep on-the-ground presence in over 46 cities, and investors across over 375 cities and towns in India. IDFC AMC claims to focus on helping savers become investors and create wealth. To support this objective, the AMC offers a range of prudently constructed investment products – across equities, fixed income and liquid alternatives – that aims to provide performance consistent with their well-defined objectives.

