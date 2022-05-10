IdeateLabs wins the digital marketing mandate for White Oak Capital Management

IdeateLabs has bagged the digital marketing mandate for White Oak Capital Management, investment management and advisory company. The account was won after a multi-agency pitch and IdeateLabs’ Mumbai office will primarily manage the account.

With this association, the agency will be responsible for managing the creative communication duties, social media strategy and management, content creation, media promotions and SEO.

“We will plan and execute the go-to-market strategy to launch the brand and its offerings for the retail investor on a pan India scale. We will be using a two-pronged approach of brand building and tactical communication to achieve the business objectives effectively. The entire strategy will be crafted to connect and engage with a cross-section of audiences leveraging the brand’s legacy of astute investment management,” Vrutika Dawda, director, IdeateLabs, said.

For Prateek Pant, chief business officer, White Oak Capital Management, the company is embarking on a journey of reaching out to the retail investor across the country and wanted to partner with an agency with expertise in the industry and understanding of the digital ecosystem. “IdeateLabs understood our vision and the strategy presented by the team aligned well with our objectives. We are hopeful that it will be a successful association, and new milestones will be set together,” Pant added further on the association with the agency.

White Oak Capital is an investment management and advisory firm established in 2017, with the vision to form a substantial threshold in the investment culture. With its global clients, the brand base works towards sovereign wealth funds, pension plans, endowments, individual and family combination investment funds. It has its operations across India, Singapore, Mauritius, UK and Switzerland.

