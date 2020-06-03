IdeateLabs elevates Porus Jose to CCO, strengthens creative leadership team in Mumbai

Jose, who has been promoted to the role of chief creative officer has been with IdeateLabs for more than 4 years

Digital-first creative agency IdeateLabs has recently appointed two senior creative directors to their team, Sajid Dadarkar and Ashwini Vyas. In the new role, the duo will be instrumental in charting a creative strategic roadmap for the agency and transforming the communication approach for its accounts.

The duo would be reporting to Porus Jose, who has been promoted to the role of chief creative officer for the agency. Jose has been with IdeateLabs for more than 4 years and has driven creative practice within the agency. According to Porus Jose, chief creative officer, IdeateLabs, experimentation is the cornerstone of great creative work and is one of the beliefs that Ashwini and Sajid share. “The freshness of their thinking and their approach towards work will not only go a long way in bolstering the brands we work with, but will also bring cohesiveness in the team and boost the spirit. It is also an exhilarating time for the agency with a whole host of new initiatives and client wins. I look forward to leading this team as we go marching into the digital-first future,” he added.

In his previous stints, Vyas has worked on with a diverse set of brands such as HUL, Lenovo, MRF, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Tata Motors, Vodafone amongst others. As for Dadarkar, he comes with a rich advertising background across agencies, spanning two countries. He has worked with clients such as Fair & Lovely, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Parle-G, Pepsodent, Standard Chartered Bank, Singapore Airlines, Emirates Airlines, and Nissan, among others.

For Vrutika Dawda, Director, IdeateLabs, adding Ashwini and Sajid to the team will up the ante of the agency’s creative offerings. “The idea is to make them the brand custodians, and inculcate the sense of ownership, accountability and responsibilities in the creative function,” she elaborated further.

Read Also: Logistics startup Shiprocket elevates CBO Akshay Ghulati as co-founder

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook