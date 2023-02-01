IdeateLabs conceptualises and creates Union Budget campaign for Business Today

Digital-first marketing solutions provider IdeateLabs has announced the Union Budget 2023 campaign launch for the news publication Business Today. According to the company, the campaign highlights the extensive and in-depth coverage of the Union Budget by the publication and throws light on it from various perspectives, leaving no nuances uncovered.

The brief demanded innovative thinking, given the heightened interest in the budget this year, Raman Minhas, chief creative officer, IdeateLabs, said. “And the idea was right there, staring at us in the face, in the word Budget itself. Then it was just about crafting messages that all the various cohorts could relate to. And customising them to various media and touchpoints,” he added.

As per the company, the multi-channel campaign has targeted messaging at various audiences and claims that the news publication is the best source to know all things related to the budget.

For the company, the Union Budget impacts everyone including the common person, industrialists, stock markets to policymakers across sectors. Hence, the campaign is derived from the word ‘budget’ – which organically has B and T as the first and the last letters.

