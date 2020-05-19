IdeateLabs bags multiple new business accounts

The agency’s new wins include brands such as Tata Tele Business Services, UTI Mutual Funds, TransUnion CIBIL, IDC Technologies amongst others
Digital-first creative agency, IdeateLabs has won multiple new accounts recently and is also diversifying its offerings across services as digital is gaining more relevance amid the current scenario. The recent wins include names such as TATA Tele Business Services, UTI Mutual Fund, TransUnion CIBIL, IDC Technologies and Ashwin Sheth Group amongst the prominent names which caters to varied industries such as telecom, BFSI, information solutions and data analytics, IT Services, and real estate respectively.
With the collaboration, IdeateLabs will be offering these brands a wide range of services, including managing end-to-end digital solutions, communication strategy, performance marketing, lead generation, creative execution, campaign planning, social media management and digital asset mandates. According to Vrutika Dawda, director, IdeateLabs, the agency has received the mandate for some of the most prominent brands, spread across varied industry domains. “We aim to realise the brands’ true potential by ‘building conversations’ – which is also our brand philosophy – between the brands and their customers.” The agency is also expanding their foothold in the Indian as well as the international markets.
IdeateLabs is an independent full-service digital-first creative agency in India offering services such as creative, performance marketing, technology, digital branding, media communication and PR as well as online reputation management. The agency has a group of over 250 professionals across the creative, tech and marketing world. Its clientele exceeds 75 Indian and international names, whereas the portfolio spans across different business verticals. The clientele includes brands such as HDFC Bank, Hiranandani Communities, Brand Factory, Hafele India, Tata Tele Business Services, RR Kabel, Zero B, Bharti Axa, Awfis, to name a few. IdeateLabs has its headquarters in Mumbai and satellite offices in Singapore and Dubai.
Read Also: Gemplex collaborates with CloudWalker to expand its streaming operations
Read Also: Sujoy Golan joins Affle as chief of marketing and omnichannel platforms
Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
BrandWagon is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest brand news and updates.