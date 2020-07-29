IdeateLabs bags creative and digital mandate for Jalesh Cruises

The agency has won the mandate following a multi-agency pitch

Digital creative agency IdeateLabs has bagged the creative and digital mandate for Jalesh Cruises — a premium cruise liner. Winning the mandate after a multi-agency pitch, the agency will be responsible for driving both the creative and digital strategy and execution for Jalesh Cruises. The mandate would require the agency to take care of brand communication, creative collaterals, digital presence, online reputation management, data analytics, and reporting, social media management.

According to Jurgen Bailom, president and CEO, Jalesh Cruises, with most consumers preferring to use online portals to search for and make their travel decisions, it became imperative to partner with a company that understands how the ‘digital’ media functions. “With IdeateLabs, we look forward to building a strong presence of our offerings and implementing the digital marketing campaigns across platforms,” Bailom elaborated further.

In today’s age, digital is the primary source for all travel decision making and online search is the go-to channel when people begin to explore a holiday, Vrutika Dawda, director, IdeateLabs said. “Helping Jalesh find the right share of voice and recall amongst the Holiday seeking audiences from India is our primary objective. We believe that the right content mix will help put the brand in one of the top options when it comes to planning a great holiday for themselves and their loved ones,” she added.

IdeateLabs is an independent full-service digital-first creative agency in India. The agency’s portfolio spans across varied business verticals with names such as Hiranandani Communities, Brand Factory, HDFC Bank, Hafele, RR Kabel, Zero B, Bharati Axa, Awfis, among others.

