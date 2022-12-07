IdeateLabs announces appointments of Raman Minhas as CCO, Megha Ahuja as EVP

IdeateLabs, one of the country’s largest independent digital-first marketing solutions providers, has included Raman Minhas as the Chief Creative Officer and Megha Ahuja as Executive Vice President – Client Solutions, on board. Releasing a statement on Wednesday, the company said that both of them will work from the Mumbai office and will report to Vrutika Dawda, who is the director of the company.

Calling them as the key pillars of the company, Dawda said that both of them will look after two major functions of IdeateLabs, which include Creative and Account Management. She added that while both of them have a rich experience in the field of advertising and marketing, the duo will look to take the company’s existing innovative practices to a higher level.

“With an ever-diversifying product line portfolio, we believe that Raman and Megha will be great additions to our Leadership Talent,” she added.

Speaking about his joining the company, Raman said that he will be leading the creative function and will be working closely with the creative team and also encouraging them to come up with novel ideas. “ I firmly believe in the ‘Ideas with Purpose’ philosophy, which rises above communication silos,” he further said. Before joining this company, Raman had earlier worked with MullenLowe Lintas Group, DM Pratama, TBWA, Sony TV, and Ogilvy.

Megha, while speaking about her decision to join IdeateLabs, pointed out that she was attracted by the “perfect amalgamation “of the agency’s values which shows everything the company does.

“My forte is introducing unique campaigns and maintaining lasting client relationships to help IdeateLabs strengthen client trust and enhance business prospects. I’m excited to work with the young and passionate team at IdeateLabs,” she said.

She has earlier worked with Gozoop, L&K Saatchi and Saatchi, and Leo Burnett. Both of them will be responsible for diversifying the agency’s business, forging new business opportunities, expanding across geographies, and crafting an effective brand strategy, among other important roles.