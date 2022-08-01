Ideabrew Studios inks partnership with The Quint and Malayala Manorama

Ideabrew Studios have entered into a partnership with The Quint and Malayala Manorama to create, host, and distribute podcasts. Through this partnership, Ideabrew Studios will host, distribute and monetise over 30 existing shows including top shows such as Urdunama, Qisse Kahaniyan and The Big Story. Together, they will also work to create content through new brand-led shows that appease the listener as well as benefit the brand partner. According to Shelly Walia, executive editor, The Quint, collaborating with Ideabrew Studios opens new prospects for the media company in terms of not only reaching out to their habitual listeners and finding new audience – but also getting to know them better. “The data provided by Ideabrew is helping us better measure user numbers, understand user behaviour, and study demography in a more systematic manner. This year, there’s been an uptick in listenership across podcasting channels as the world returns to a post-pandemic normalcy – and for The Quint the tie-up provides a timely opportunity to capitalise on this revival,” she added.

It is to be noted that in early 2022, Ideabrew and Malayala Manorama launched a strategic podcast collaboration, which resulted in extensive amplification and reach of their podcasts as well as scale for the business partnership. The Malayalam regional daily has made in-roads into audio content by launching podcasts with Ideabrew Studios. “In a short time, our listeners have responded well to the interesting and rich content in English and Malayalam languages on different podcast platforms. We are looking forward towards creating news content that’s true to our brand and a refreshing cultural and technological change across our newsrooms,” Mariam Mammen Mathew, CEO, Manorama Online, said.

For Aditya Kuber, CEO, Ideabrew, through the medium of audio content, the company aims to disrupt the way the audience receives and responds to daily news. “Our podcasts are designed to engage in healthier outlets that allow our audiences the flexibility to choose when they want to consume their news and also stimulating formats in the form of in-depth analysis, interviews or opinions from experts on the subject to make news informative, wholesome and entertaining,” he highlighted.

This is the latest in a series of strategic partnerships that Ideabrew Studios has inked. Their current partners for whom they create and host audio shows are Sakal News, HW News and Reason.

Read Also: JoulestoWatts appoints BM Gupta as chief operating officer

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook