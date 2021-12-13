IDAM House Of Brands appoints Saahil Nayar as co-founder and COO

Nayar comes with over 13 years of experience across the fashion and beauty industry

Ananta capital-backed IDAM House Of Brands has appointed Saahil Nayar as co-founder and COO. In his new role, Nayar will be responsible for the expansion of IDAM’s portfolio brands along with strategy, growth, culture, and marketing. “His highly organized way of studying, planning, and deep understanding of consumer behaviour coupled with his enthusiasm on the product is what will be an enabler in reaching greater heights and building synergies between us. I look forward to achieving many more milestones with him,” Aakash Anand, founder and CEO, IDAM House Of Brands, said.

Nayar comes with over 13 years of experience across the fashion and beauty industry. He has worked with multiple luxury international brands and premium homegrown brands such as Versace, Roberto Cavalli, Ermenegildo Zegna, Revlon, Kama Ayurveda, The Moms Co., among others.

Before joining IDAM, he was working with The Moms Co. (The Good Glam Group) as vice president business. He has rich experience in implementing 360-degree entry market strategies for brands and leading their expansions.

“Our common will to build global homegrown brands and efficient businesses are what binds Aakash and me. I firmly believe that we as a duo of talent, team spirit, and smart work, can set and celebrate new milestones and scale IDAM House Of Brands to Rs 300 crore over the next two years,” Nayar stated.

Group IDAM is a House of FMCG Brands backed by Ananta Capital on a mission to make multiple categories ranging from skincare, cosmetics, pet care, daily consumables, etc. accessible to one and all with it’s customer-first approach, it said in a statement. The vision with its portfolio brands is to be a conscious and conscientious partner in all walks of life to all demographics and genders through all their age and stage lifecycles, it added.

Read Also: NODWIN Gaming acquires 10% stake in Rusk Media

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook