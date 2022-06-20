IDAM House of Brands appoints Reena Mansukhani as VP- brand and communications for Bella Vita Organic

IDAM House of Brands has appointed Reena Mansukhani as the vice president – brand and communications for Bella Vita Organic. In her new role, she will be responsible for developing communication and marketing strategies, building and elevating the brand across the industry while establishing a retail environment that encourages positive customer experience which thereby contributes to the brand’s continued growth.

Mansukhani brings a blend of luxury, brand management, passion for beauty, makeup and skincare, and a cohesive knowledge of brand building to the Bella Vita Organic family that will help to further strengthen and create a high-end image of the brand, Aakash Anand, founder and CEO, IDAM House of Brands, said. “She has a deeper understanding of trends backed by competitive research analysis which is essential when we aim for new launches. Reena Mansukhani’s proven skills in ideation and development of content and visual merchandising displays will undoubtedly contribute to the overall growth of Bella Vita Organic,” he added.

With over 16 years of experience, Mansukhani has handled various portfolios including brand and category management, luxury management, fashion retail, business growth and sales. Prior to Bella Vita Organic, she worked as head of department – marketing, Boddess Retail. She has also worked with organisations such as Nykaa where she was the assistant vice president – luxury, Gaurav Gupta, Exclusively.in and Vodafone India among others. An entrepreneurial spirited and passionate professional with overall expertise in integrated marketing, brand and business strategy, Reena Mansukhani will guide Bella Vita Organic through new curations and communications.

With more people consciously thinking about selfcare and shifting towards ayurveda-backed skincare, it will be an interesting phase to grow this trend with Bella Vita Organic to provide hand-crafted self-care products, Reena Mansukhani stated. “The brand has already carved a niche in the industry and I believe my expertise in brand building and knowledge of beauty and skincare would benefit the brand to pave the way for future growth. Content is king and I look forward to devising new strategic initiatives by creating meaningful and real content for and by the real people,” she highlighted.

