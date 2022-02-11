IDAM House Of Brands appoints Rajat Khullar as group vice president – business

In his new role, Rajat Khullar will be looking at overall business in terms of scalability, marketplaces, and D2C both in India and internationally

IDAM House Of Brands has brought on board Rajat Khullar as their group vice president, business. With almost 10 years of experience across managing multiple brands in beauty and personal care, fashion, gaming, education, among others, Khullar specialises in advertising and building integrated digital strategies. Before joining IDAM House Of Brands, Rajat Khullar was an AGM at The Moms Co (The Good Glam Group).

Khullar’s deep understanding of business growth and scalability, media and data technology are only a few things that make him the perfect fit for vice president, business, at IDAM House Of Brands, Saahil Nayar, co-founder and COO, IDAM House Of Brands, said. “Rajat Khullar’s passion for his work mixed with his impeccable people skills will be invaluable to us, and we are all looking forward to reaching new heights together,” he added.

In his new role at IDAM House Of Brands, Rajat Khullar will be looking at overall business in terms of scalability, marketplaces, and D2C both in India and internationally. He will be managing profit and loss, driving strategies to build funnels, and focusing on retention and expansion of the brand through technological advancements. He will continue to drive business growth by using advanced business intelligence and data technology. Khullar has worked on brands like Forest Essentials, Kama Ayurveda, The Moms Co, The Man Company, Nicobar, Good Earth, Kapiva Ayurveda, Dominos to name but a few. With his creative outlook and lateral thinking skills, Rajat Khullar has world in various roles. “With a focus on driving business across D2C and marketplaces, the idea is to scale the brand to newer heights and touch 250 crore by March 2023. We are expanding into categories and trying to reach all potential digital populations. The idea is to make IDAM House of Brands – A name in the everyday household,” Rajat Khullar said.

