IDAM House Of Brands acquires MeeSoGood

Currently, IDAM House Of Brands holds 60% stakes in MeeSoGood

Written By BrandWagon Online
With this acquisition, IDAM has taken its first step into the food and beverage industry, Saahil Nayar, co-founder and COO, IDAM House Of Brands, said.

IDAM House Of Brands has acquired MeeSoGood, a chocolate and coffee brand. With this acquisition, IDAM House Of Brands is aiming to achieve global recognition for MeeSoGood, along with creating a whole new experience for premium chocolate and coffee enthusiasts at affordable prices. The brand has already adopted several methodologies across different verticals to achieve its vision, it said in a statement. Currently, IDAM House Of Brands holds 60% stakes in MeeSoGood.

“With this acquisition, IDAM has taken its first step into the food and beverage industry. Aakash and I are excited about this venture, given the fact that we share a similar vision with MeeSoGood where we inculcate a consumer-first approach and a commitment to make premium products at affordable prices all across the globe,” Saahil Nayar, co-founder and COO, IDAM House Of Brands, said.
Husband-wife duo Vivek Chaturvedi and his wife Deepali Chaturvedi started MeeSoGood. The brand has a variety of flavoured chocolates and coffee. The brand aims to craft chocolates and coffee and become the frontrunner of an industry that offers either premium products at exorbitant prices or below average products at affordable prices, it said in a statement.

“Being a chocolate and coffee connoisseur, I had noticed a lack of products that are of premium quality yet affordable for the masses. Further, with the help of IDAM House Of Brands and its expertise, we look forward to taking our homegrown brand and its premium range of products to consumers all around the world,” Vivek Chaturvedi, co-founder, MeeSoGood, said.

