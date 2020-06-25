iD Fresh Food launches new campaign depicting the importance of trust in these times

The film has been launched on the digital platforms of the brand

As social distancing norms continue to be the need of the hour in the pandemic-hit country, iD Fresh Foods has launched a new campaign in line with its initiative ‘iD Trust Shop’. The campaign highlights the importance of trust in keeping the community intact during these challenging times.

The film puts spotlight on iD’s Trust Shop initiative to make fresh and healthy products available to residents locked at home due to the current situation. It showcases a sales executive dropping off the product at the society’s gate without checking on payment. According to Musthafa PC, co-founder and CEO, iD Fresh Food, the company got a lot of distress calls from customers in Mumbai, especially in the red zone areas, saying that they were unable to step out of their homes to buy food. “Given the nature of the supply chain disruptions and shipping delays, we decided that it’s best to reach out to our customers directly, especially those living in gated communities without a grocery store or shopping complexes. However, there were several concerns raised by members of RWAs over challenges they were facing in collecting and reconciling payments from hundreds and thousands of apartment residents. We at iD came up with an easy and simple solution – TRUST the customer to pay for the products they have taken,” he added further.

The Trust Shop 2.0 is not just a unique initiative but also an attempt to let our customers know that we are with them in these challenging times, Pavan Kumar BVS – Chief Business Officer, iD Fresh said. “This initiative will certainly go a long way in building customer confidence in our brand and also remind us of a value that seems to be lost in today’s world,” Kumar added.

