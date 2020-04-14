iD Fresh Food urges consumers to don the role of a mother

The mother’s day campaign has been launched a month ahead to promote the message of care during these unprecedented times

Even before the arrival of Mother’s Day, iD Fresh Food has come up with its mother’s day campaign #KhaanaKhaaya depicting the need to share love and care during times of crisis and uncertainty. The campaign encourages consumers to slip into the role of a mother during these unprecedented times to show care to the important people in life.

The brand has over the last three years launched Mother’s Day campaigns that have conveyed the emotions of a mother’s love. “This year, iD’s new campaign encourages everyone to adopt the unconditional love of a mother, and show their love and care for people around,” the company said in an official communique.

According to PC Musthafa, CEO and co-founder, iD Fresh Food, the world needs the message of compassion, love and care of a mother during times like these. “We as humans have to join hands and rise to the occasion. I urge you all to don the role of a mother and bring about a smile in people’s lives. Make that phone call to your school teacher, get medicines for your elderly neighbours, speak to those in need and simply ask ‘Khaana Khaaya?’ Let them know you’re thinking of them, let them know you care,” he added.

Started in 2005, iD Fresh Food- the company funded by Premji Invest and Helion Venture Partners has a presence in 45+ cities across India, US and UAE, with a team of more than 1500+ employees. The company provides 65,000 kgs of Idly/Dosa batter per day, with other products such as parotas, vada batter, chapati and paneer, among others, to more than 30,000 retail outlets.

