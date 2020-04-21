iD Fresh Food ropes in Rahul Gandhi as CMO

(L-R): Jaipal Singal, CFO and Rahul Gandhi , CMO, iD Fresh Food

In order to enhance its growth and emerge stronger in the post-pandemic world, iD Fresh Food has appointed Jaipal Singal as the chief finance officer (CFO) and Rahul Gandhi as the chief marketing officer (CMO) of the company. In the new role, both the appointees will be responsible for managing the India and UAE operations of the company.

According to Musthafa PC, co-founder & CEO, iD Fresh Food, these are difficult times and more than ever before, we need clear and compassionate ways to create more value for what we do. “The pandemic has spurred customer demand and we are committed to fulfil it, even as we take utmost care of the safety and health of our employees. Under the able leadership of Jaipal and Rahul, the finance and marketing teams at iD Fresh Food will come up with disruptive solutions to tackle the current challenges,” he added.

Singal, who will be heading iD’s finance department comes with fifteen years of experience in diverse industries, such as manufacturing, retail, B2C business and e-commerce. His last assignment was with Urban Ladder as the CFO. On the other side, Gandhi has experiences in various roles across brand management, trade marketing, in-store marketing as well as sales and distribution of multiple FMCG businesses with ITC Limited. He has completed his Bachelors in Engineering from NSIT Delhi and post-graduation from IIM Kozhikode.

Funded by Premji Invest, Azim Premji’s investment arm, and Helion Venture Partners, iD Fresh produces and delivers a wide range of ready-to-cook, fresh Indian foods. The company has a presence in more than 45 cities across India and UAE, with a team of more than 1500 employees.

