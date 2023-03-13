iCubesWire wins the creative and digital mandate for Mankind Pharma’s PetStar

iCubesWire, an ad tech-based digital marketing conglomerate has secured the digital media mandate for Mankind Pharma’s dog food brand, PetStar.

PetStar is a pet food brand engaged in the business of nutritious food for pets. As per the company, the mandate includes boosting the brand’s online presence, spearheading digital branding, SEO, media planning, and designing social media campaigns.

Commenting on the association, PetStar spokesperson, said, “With this new partnership, we aim to develop an online brand identity for PetStar that appeals to the target audience. In addition, our target is to reach a larger audience through relatable and up-to-date content. “

Adding on the win, Sahil Chopra, founder and CEO, iCubesWire, says, “We are looking forward to connecting the brand, ‘PetStar,’ with its target audience. With our team working on cutting-edge strategies, we aim to position PetStar as one of the top choices for the target group.”

iCubesWire, founded in 2010, is a digital marketing agency offering 360° concepts to over 250+ clients across e-commerce, automobile, technology, finance, travel, hospitality and more, having its presence across the middle east and southeast asia. Moreover, with an aim to amplify the growth of digital startups, iCubesWire has earmarked $3 million into its ‘Digital Innovation Fund’.

