iCubesWire strengthens its leadership team with key appointments

iCubesWire, a digital marketing conglomerate, announced the appointment of two senior executives to its leadership team. Ashish Satish Naik has been appointed as the senior business director, west & south, while Ankit Sethi has been appointed as the business director, North.

With an experience of around 22 years, Naik has worked with companies such as Times Internet and Network 18 in leadership roles. Prior to joining iCubesWire, he was associated with OLX India as a director of business.

Naik will be at the helm of driving business in the western and southern regions of India, working closely with clients to develop effective strategies that deliver measurable results. He will also be responsible for expanding iCubesWire’s business in these regions, identifying new opportunities and building strong relationships with key clients.

Sethi is backed by over 14 years of professional experience in digital marketing, advertising and brand management. In his last role, Sethi was associated with Sharechat as a business director, and has worked with several organizations such as Paytm, Carwale, Hindustan Times, Reliance Broadcast, 92.7 Big FM, Wipro, and Wisden.

Sethi will drive iCubesWire’s business growth in the North India market. In addition, his extensive experience and understanding of the digital marketing industry will enable him to help iCubesWire clients achieve their business goals through innovative and effective digital solutions.

Commenting on the appointments, Sahil Chopra, founder & CEO, iCubesWire, said, “We are happy to have Ashish and Ankit join our team. Their value as leaders and in-depth knowledge and experience in the industry will be invaluable in driving growth and strengthening our position as a leader in the market.”

