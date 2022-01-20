iCubesWire bags the digital mandate for vHealth

iCubesWire will govern the digital duties for the brand and create social and digital content

Digital marketing agency iCubesWire has won the digital mandate for vHealth, an Aetna subsidiary. Through this partnership, iCubesWire will govern the digital duties for the brand and create social and digital content, the agency said in an official statement. In addition, the agency will hold up other digital touchpoints for the brand, such as campaign strategy, digital branding, search engine optimisation, paid media spends and online brand building exercises across social media platforms.

“We aim to expand our business to new markets with iCubesWire as our digital partner. The agency has a strong foothold in the marketing industry, and we are confident that the results of this partnership will be conducive to our growth,” Nitin Das, vice president – marketing and network, vHealth, said on the association with the agency.

“We are delighted to welcome vHealth to our list of prestigious clients. We are all pumped up to bring innovative strategies to the table and spread a wave of good health through vHealth across India as the leading brand in the telehealthcare industry. We are committed to achieving our goals and look forward to strengthening our bond with the brand,” Sahil Chopra, founder and CEO, iCubesWire, added.

Founded in 2010, iCubesWire offers services across performance marketing, video creation animation, influencer marketing and digital transformation. The company claims to provide concepts to over 250 clients across e-commerce, automobile, technology, finance, travel, hospitality, among others, having its presence across the Middle East and South East Asia. “With an aim to amplify the growth of digital startups, iCubesWire has earmarked $3 million into its ‘Digital Innovation Fund’ for which the company was recognised and lauded globally,” the company said.

