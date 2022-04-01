iCubesWire bags the digital mandate for Luxor

Digital marketing and creative agency iCubesWire has been roped in as Luxor’s digital and social media marketing partner. Through the association, iCubesWire will help the brand reach more customers efficiently.

As per the mandate, the agency will shoulder the responsibility of implementing digital marketing practices for the brand. The agency will spearhead digital branding, media buying, planning and mandate campaign strategies across all social channels.

The online consumer behaviour is ever-changing and to keep pace with our customers, we needed to tie up with an agency that understands the evolving dynamics of the online market, Pooja Jain, managing director, Luxor Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd, said. “We are positive that iCubesWire, with its 12-year old strong foothold in the digital segment, can help us go beyond markets and communicate with our audience effectively,” she added further.

“We are looking forward to making significant contributions towards strengthening Luxor’s online presence and adding more value to the partnership,” Sahil Chopra, founder and CEO, iCubesWire, stated.

iCubesWire, founded in 2010, is a digital agency that claims to offer 360-degree concepts to over 250 clients across e-commerce, automobile, technology, finance, travel, hospitality among others, having its presence across the Middle East and SouthEast Asia. With an aim to amplify the growth of digital startups, iCubesWire claims to have earmarked $3 million into its ‘Digital Innovation Fund.’

