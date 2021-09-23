iCubesWire appoints Saurabh Gupta as vice president, West region

Gupta comes with over 15 years of experience

iCubesWire on Thursday said it has appointed Saurabh Gupta as vice president, West region. Gupta will be based out of the company’s Mumbai office. “Saurabh brings with him a vast experience and we look forward to growing our portfolio in the West market under his leadership. I welcome Saurabh to the iCubesWire family and look forward to him taking things forward,” Sahil Chopra, founder and CEO, iCubesWire, said.

In his new role, Gupta will be heading the West operations for iCubesWire and will bring the entire product portfolio to the market. Gupta comes with over 15 years of experience. He has previously worked with HT Media, Amar Ujala, Hungama. The experienced digital sales professional has extensive work experience in media and tech industry.

Gupta is an alumnus of Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies and KC College. “I am delighted to have joined iCubesWire as a VP West Region and I look forward to working closely with the iCubesWire team to achieve these goals and enable iCubesWire to scale up and further augment its offerings,” Gupta said.

Founded in 2010, digital marketing agency iCubesWire offers 360-degree concepts to over 250 clients across e-commerce, automobile, technology, finance, travel, hospitality and more, the agency said in a statement. It claims to have presence across Middle East and South East Asia. It has been consistently investing in R&D and business expansion. Moreover, iCubesWire has earmarked $3 million into its ‘Digital Innovation Fund’ to amplify the growth of digital startups.

